Shredding added to Drug Take-Back Day in West Seattle this year – which means 2 shredding events weekend after next

One week from Saturday – 10 am-2 pm April 27 – the Southwest Precinct will be one of three locations in the city for the twice-yearly Drug Take-Back Day. This year, SPD is adding shredding to each location – which means that weekend has two shredding opportunities in West Seattle.

First: At the precinct, Iron Mountain Shredding will have a truck on site, with the limits/requirements shown above. It’s free, but they’re welcoming non-perishable food donations for the West Seattle Food Bank. The precinct is at 2300 SW Webster.

Second: A reminder about the already-announced shredding event/food drive in the northwest lot at Westwood Village, 9 am-noon Sunday, April 28 – this one is presented by John L. Scott Real Estate – Westwood (WSB sponsor), also free, with food or cash donations welcome for the White Center Food Bank.