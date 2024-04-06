SEEN OFF WEST SEATTLE: First cruise ship of 2024

Thanks to Lynn Hall for the photo of Norwegian Bliss, sailing in Elliott Bay this morning as the first cruise ship to arrive in Seattle this year. Cruises between Seattle and Alaska started in 2000 (four years after downtown Pier 66 opened), the Port of Seattle notes, calling this the 25th year (although technically it’s the 24th because of the pandemic hiatus in 2020). The schedule for this year, running through October 28, includes 275 sailings (more than seven times the 36 sailings that first year), 800,000 unique passengers, and close to $900 million in economic impact, the port calculates. As mentioned here back on Wednesday, Pier 66 – where this ship docked – is expected to be shore-power-capable by midseason; the other two cruise berths, in Magnolia, already are. Meantime, after its late-afternoon sailaway, Norwegian Bliss – which can carry up to 4,000 passengers and 1,700 crew members – is now outbound, approaching Port Angeles; its return next Saturday will be the season’s second cruise-ship call here (see the full season schedule here).