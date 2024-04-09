We’re now in the second week of registration for West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2024, and 180+ sales are now on the list for Saturday, May 11, one big day of shopping and selling, from Alki to The Arroyos, Pigeon Point to Brace Point, North Admiral to South Delridge, Sunrise Heights to Arbor Heights, and just about every neighborhood inbetween. Most are individual sales but there are also block sales, business sales, and fundraiser sales – wide variety of sellers and merchandise. Registration still has two-plus weeks to go but don’t wait too long – once the deadline (which we’ll set soon) passes, we have to lock down and get busy with the map and guide so that they can be available a week in advance (on May 4). So if you’re ready to register now (with your 20-word sale listing ready to go too), here’s the link!