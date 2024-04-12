SATURDAY: Community conversation with our area’s Seattle Public Schools Board director Gina Topp

Two months left in the school year, but some major issues remain unsettled – such as, will Seattle Public Schools superintendent Dr. Brent Jones propose school closures/consolidations to help balance the budget? If you have an SPS-related question, concern, and/or comment – about the budget or any other issue – tomorrow (Saturday, April 13) is your chance to bring it to our area’s school-board director Gina Topp. In case you haven’t already seen it in the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, her next community conversation is set for 10:30-11:30 am Saturday at Delridge Library (5423 Delridge Way SW). No formal agenda – just drop in any time during the hour.