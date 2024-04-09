REGISTRATION REMINDER: One big reason not to procrastinate about signing up for Emerald City Ride across the bridge

(Course map, from Emerald City Ride website)
Planning to join the Cascade Bicycle Club‘s Emerald City Ride across the West Seattle Bridge and beyond on May 5, but haven’t registered yet? If you sign up by Thursday (April 11th), you can get your packet by mail instead of having to pick it up. We first told you one month ago about the Emerald City Ride, which will close the westbound side of the high bridge for a few hours that Sunday morning so riders can cross as part of a route that starts and ends in SODO, with other West Seattle streets along the way. See the course map here; the full ride is 20 miles, but there are shorter options. You can go here to register.
