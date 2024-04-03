READER REPORT: Fence down at new Westcrest Park play area

Great day to get out and play! Thanks to Janice for the photo showing the fencing is down at the Westcrest Park play area, one week after Seattle Parks told us the new equipment was expected to open within two weeks. (We’re checking with Parks to see if the work is truly all done, as the fencing removal would suggest.) The old play structure was closed three years ago because of safety concerns. The same contractor that worked on this replacement is now supposed to be fully focused on the seven-years-closed Lincoln Park South Play Area, which Parks expects will be finished in June.