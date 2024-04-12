PREVIEW: Date set for this year’s Healthy Kids Day at West Seattle YMCA

A favorite springtime family event is coming up fast – one week from tomorrow, the West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor) presents this year’s Healthy Kids Day. Just out of the WSB inbox, this year’s official announcement:

The YMCA of Greater Seattle is thrilled to announce its annual Healthy Kids Day® event, which will be held on April 20, beginning at 10 a.m. This event will be held across 12 locations throughout Greater Seattle [including West Seattle]. As a free event open to the public, the Healthy Kids Day® event provides many family-friendly activities to foster healthy kids and families and ensure a vibrant and healthy kickoff to the upcoming summer season.

The sponsors of this year’s event are centered around transforming fun and play into lasting memories. Attendees can look forward to engaging in activities that promote health and wellness among children and their families. The activities vary by location. Families can expect snack ideas, water safety, sports challenges, bounce houses, and arts and crafts.

Loria Yeadon, CEO of YMCA Greater Seattle, shared her thoughts on this event: ” Children must remain engaged in physical and mental activities throughout the summer months. At the YMCA, we’re passionate about providing families with the resources to develop and maintain healthy habits all year. Healthy Kids Day is a signature free event encouraging families to explore and participate in many fun, healthful Y activities, fostering community connection and wellness. If you don’t have a Y membership, this is a perfect time to join and get the entire family moving and connected with your neighbors in the community. Join us!”