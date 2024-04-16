PFLAG West Seattle launch, Chief Sealth safety forum, more for your Tuesday

(Sunday view of Mount Rainier, sent by Bill)

Here are quick links to what’s happening in West Seattle today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

EXPANDED FAUNTLEROY YMCA HOURS: Third week of the Fauntleroy YMCA (WSB sponsor) operating its newly expanded hours – 9 am to noon and 4 pm to 7 pm, Mondays through Thursdays. Classes have been added, too.

FREE PLAYSPACE: Drop in Tuesday mornings until noon at West Seattle Church of the Nazarene (42nd/Juneau).

CHESS CLUB: Tuesdays 1:30-3 pm at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon). All levels welcome. (Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.)

PARKINSON’S SUPPORT GROUP: 2 pm at Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon):

Are you looking for a group to support you in your Parkinson’s experience? This monthly in-person group is for people with Parkinson’s and their caregivers, spouses and significant others. Our goal is to help everyone live their life to the fullest by providing information, resources and space to share personal experiences. We will also host outside speakers from the Northwest Chapter of the American Parkinson’s Disease Association. RSVP and info: Anne Bowman: mikeannewa@comcast.net

CITY COUNCIL MEETING: Regular weekly meeting of the Seattle City Council, 2 pm. There is a public-comment section – in person or by phone – if there’s something you want to tell the council. The agenda explains how. You can watch live via Seattle Channel.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration continues at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t have your own.

FREE INTRODUCTORY ASL CLASSES: New series is under way, 6 pm at the West Seattle Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (4001 44th SW), info here.

SCRABBLE NIGHT: 6-10 pm tonight, play Scrabble at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW).

FREE TRACK RUN: Run with your neighbors! Meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for this free weekly run at 6:15 pm.

COMMUNITY SAFETY FORUM AT CSIHS: 6:30 pm at the Chief Sealth International High School (2600 SW Thistle) auditorium, join school and city representatives to talk about student safety on and near campus, as previewed here.

TOASTMASTERS 832: Grow your communication and leadership skills by meeting online with West Seattle Toastmasters 832, 6:30 pm – details in our calendar listing.

MAKE POTTERY: 6:30-9 pm “girls’ night” at pottery studio The Clay Cauldron (5214 Delridge Way SW), sign up in advance to work on your project(s).

BINGO AT THE SKYLARK: Play – free! – Belle of the Balls Bingo hosted by Cookie Couture, 7 pm Tuesdays. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TRIVIA X 4: Four places to play Tuesday nights – The Beer Junction (4711 California SW) has Sporcle Pub Quiz with David at 7 and 8 pm … 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free and hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia; 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink; 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

PFLAG GROUP LAUNCH: 7:30 pm, join the celebration of the expansion of PFLAG to West Seattle – as previewed here – at Admiral Church (4320 SW Hill).

BINGO AT TALARICO’S: You can play 8 pm bingo every Tuesday. (4718 California SW)

