One big day to help local salmon habitat: Time to choose your site for Duwamish Alive!

The river and the salmon need you. Find your spot right now for the one-day, multiple-location Duwamish Alive! restoration event – here’s the info:

Celebrate Earth Day with Duwamish Alive! Help Restore Our River.

Saturday, April 20th, 10 – 2 at multiple watershed locations

Join us for Duwamish Alive! in restoring habitat along the Green-Duwamish River for juvenile salmon that are coming down the river this spring. Our river is home to all 5 salmon species, including Chinook, which are important to our local resident orca. We will be restoring habitat at multiple locations throughout the watershed along the river, its upland forests and creeks – we are all connected. Həʔapus Village Park will have our Duwamish tribal welcome, presentations, and tabling — all are invited, volunteers and visitors. Instruction, tools, and snacks are provided for restoration activities. This is a family friendly event, all ages welcome.

Afterward, attend a special event at the Duwamish Longhouse with two indigenous Wisdom Keepers from the Hopi and Spokane Tribes sharing indigenous perspectives about climate change and their experience attending the Dubai Climate Summit: Duwamish Longhouse 4705 W Marginal Wy SW – 1:00 – 3:00

For more information and volunteer registration go to DuwamishAlive.org

Questions? info@duwamishalive.org