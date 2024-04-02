On to Day 2 of West Seattle Community Garage Sale registration!

From North Admiral to Arbor Heights, Highland Park to Genesee Hill, 60 sales all over the peninsula are already in for West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2024, as we wrap up the first day of registration! In case you didn’t see the previous announcements – this year’s WSCGSD is Saturday, May 11 (second Saturday in May as always), official sale hours 9 am-3 pm, though you are welcome to start earlier and/or end later. Registration will continue for about three and a half weeks, so you have lots of time to decide if you want to be part of it; if you’re just planning to be a shopper – the sale map/guide, with sellers’ 20-word listings, will be available one week before sale day. If you’re ready to register, here’s where to go! (Any questions about WSCGSD, email us at westseattleblog@gmail.com.)