MISSING: Have you seen Colleen?

April 24, 2024 8:26 pm
We’ve just received this missing-person report, and Colleen’s family hopes you can help find her:

Colleen has health issues that require medication and care. Time is of the essence!

Colleen
Caucasian female, age 57
DOB 3/29/1967
Brown hair, brown eyes
Missing from West Seattle/Alki Beach area of Seattle
(6100 block SW Stevens)
Last contact with family was 4/17 via text/phone
Missing from apartment since 4/19 or possibly earlier
Often rides Metro bus route from Alki Ave., may ride bus to Seattle or Bellevue
Seattle Police case # 24-109880

Call 911 if you see her.

