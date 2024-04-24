MISSING: Have you seen Colleen?

We’ve just received this missing-person report, and Colleen’s family hopes you can help find her:

Colleen has health issues that require medication and care. Time is of the essence! Colleen

Caucasian female, age 57

DOB 3/29/1967

Brown hair, brown eyes

Missing from West Seattle/Alki Beach area of Seattle

(6100 block SW Stevens)

Last contact with family was 4/17 via text/phone

Missing from apartment since 4/19 or possibly earlier

Often rides Metro bus route from Alki Ave., may ride bus to Seattle or Bellevue

Seattle Police case # 24-109880

Call 911 if you see her.