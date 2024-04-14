LAST CALL: Got your ticket(s) for West Seattle Food Bank’s Instruments of Change?

We are less than two weeks from the annual Instruments of Change dinner and auction to help the West Seattle Food Bank carry on with its work fighting hunger and homelessness – not just filling bellies, but also providing emergency assistance to keep people from losing their homes.. If you don’t have your ticket(s) yet, last call – today is the deadline! The event is happening Saturday, April 27, at The Hall at Fauntleroy, 6 pm, with delicious dinner options (see the menu here) and an inspirational program, including your chance to celebrate this year’s IOC award recipient, C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor). This is the 17th year for the benefit; if you buy a whole table of tickets (10), you get them at $25 off the $150 price. Whether you want one or 10, you can get your tickets online here. (WSB is media sponsor for IOC.)