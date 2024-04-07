In case you wondered too: About the ex-crane yard on Harbor Avenue

It’s been a while since the Heko Services crane yard cleared out of the property known as Pier 1 at 2130 Harbor Avenue SW, just southeast of Salty’s on Alki (WSB sponsor). Several readers asked if we know anything about its future – maybe a redevelopment plan? Nothing new in online records, but the site is currently listed for lease, described as:

154,076 SF available, 3.5 acres land

$0.40/SF per month, NNN

Zoned UI U/85

Fenced and graveled

That’s from the flyer; the listing page on the Commercial MLS site also notes that this is “yard only” because “existing piers are not usable.” (Online records show a proposal four years ago for “a commercial grade pier and an adjacent marina facility.”) The listing page suggests the site might be a “great contractor yard, truck storage yard.” The site has a long backstory, including efforts to rezone it away from industrial use. The “UI” in its current zoning stands for “urban industrial,” a revision that was part of a zoning overhaul last year.