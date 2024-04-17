Here’s what’s new as West Seattle Junction FC’s debut season approaches

In a little over a month, West Seattle’s new soccer club Junction FC starts its first season at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex – first match is on Sunday, May 19, 2 pm vs. Capital FC. Today, three updates from Junction FC:

The Decks Are Open!

Seating capacity for Junction FC’s inaugural season has increased! Tickets are now open in all areas of the stadium, including the upper half of the stands. Those tickets are offered at a price of just $12.50 per match, or $100 for season tickets. Get yours now at wsjunctionfc.club/tickets.

Jerseys Unveiled

They’re finally here! Junction FC’s inaugural jerseys are ready for their debut. Like what you see? You can purchase the jerseys NOW at Junction FC’s Online Team Shop.

Community Partnerships

We are blown away by the response for the club in the community. Junction FC is proud to partner with the West Seattle YMCA and Cascadia Produce, which provide us options to serve our community in a greater way! Junction FC will be providing 100 free match tickets to the YMCA for each home match. Details will be released in the next few weeks.

What’s Next

Our team roster has been finalized! Follow us to follow along with player announcements, news, and more. You can also find us this Sunday at Jet City Labs in the Junction for a merchandise pop-up event. Come say hi!