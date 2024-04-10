UPDATE: SFD response at Jefferson Square Safeway

12:14 PM: Seattle Fire has units arriving at Jefferson Square for a hazmat call at Safeway – reported as a refrigerant leak. Updates to come.

(Added: WSB photo)

12:17 PM: First units to arrive say they’re not certain yet that it’s a hazmat situation – they’re being told there was a “small fire behind a wall” extinguished by employees, but they’re investigating. They’re also planning to block 42nd SW in the area.

12:22 PM: SFD says they’ve confirmed, no hazmat after all, just that small fire. The incident commander on scene tells us it’s related to an “electrical problem in the meat department.” They’re downsizing the response.