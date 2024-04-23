HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle High School students join statewide pro-Palestinian walkout

11:08 AM: That was the scene a short time ago outside the north side of West Seattle High School as more than 50 students gathered for what social-media announcements declared as a statewide student walkout supporting Palestinians affected by the Hamas-Israel war, now in its seventh month. They headed out to California SW shortly thereafter, walking south. We have not heard of any other schools in West Seattle participating.

11:32 AM: Walking off campus, the group crossed California and passed the McDonald’s across the street, chanting an accusation that the company supports genocide, a disputed allegation that has circulated on social media. (Video added above.) Our photographer has moved on but we just heard an FYI on police radio that the group is continuing southbound toward The Junction.