West Seattle, Washington

08 Monday

45℉

HAPPENING NOW: Alice’s solar-eclipse event at South Seattle College – indoors

April 8, 2024 11:15 am
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Skies Over West Seattle | West Seattle news

11:15 AM: With unbroken clouds overhead, expert skywatcher/educator Alice Enevoldsen is hosting her solar-eclipse-viewing event inside Olympic Hall at the south end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus, room 105. She’s tuning in feeds from other areas of the nation/hemisphere (so far, Texas, Missouri, Mexico, Canada) that are seeing a total eclipse (even if we weren’t socked in here, we’d be seeing only 20 percent coverage).

11:27 AM: Alice has sent out scouts to check outside every few minutes. Still “totally socked in.” (If that changes, though, she promises, “we’re going outside.”) The feeds onscreen have varied from totality in Mexico to “just getting started” in Maine (where totality is a little over an hour away).

Share This

No Replies to "HAPPENING NOW: Alice's solar-eclipse event at South Seattle College - indoors"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.