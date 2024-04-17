UPDATE: Another gas-line break in Fauntleroy

9:18 AM: Another gas-line break in West Seattle – this time at 44th/Kilbourne [map], just south of Fauntleroy’s Endolyne business district. A resident says “workers nicked a line” at the site of an ongoing utility project.

(Added: WSB photo)

9:33 AM: For those in the area who heard what one person described as a “parade of sirens,” this was initially a “natural gas leak/major” callout but has since been downsized, with some responding units dismissed. This by the way is about three-quarters of a mile south of yesterday’s Fauntleroy gas break.

9:48 AM: We talked with SFD spokesperson David Cuerpo at the scene. He says workers reported this, saying they punctured a 2″ gas line. Some nearby houses were evacuated precautionarily. Puget Sound Energy has just arrived to shut down the line.

9:54 AM: And they’ve just done that, firefighters report.