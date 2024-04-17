West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: Another gas-line break in Fauntleroy

April 17, 2024 9:18 am
9:18 AM: Another gas-line break in West Seattle – this time at 44th/Kilbourne [map], just south of Fauntleroy’s Endolyne business district. A resident says “workers nicked a line” at the site of an ongoing utility project.

(Added: WSB photo)

9:33 AM: For those in the area who heard what one person described as a “parade of sirens,” this was initially a “natural gas leak/major” callout but has since been downsized, with some responding units dismissed. This by the way is about three-quarters of a mile south of yesterday’s Fauntleroy gas break.

9:48 AM: We talked with SFD spokesperson David Cuerpo at the scene. He says workers reported this, saying they punctured a 2″ gas line. Some nearby houses were evacuated precautionarily. Puget Sound Energy has just arrived to shut down the line.

9:54 AM: And they’ve just done that, firefighters report.

  • Kyle April 17, 2024 (9:31 am)
    Saw a huge fire and ambulance response heading to West Seattle from downtown this morning. Was that this?

    • WSB April 17, 2024 (9:36 am)
      If it was less than an hour ago, yes. The initial response was of the size and type that would have required some units from off-peninsula in addition to the locals.

  • Fauntleroy dude April 17, 2024 (9:39 am)
    Looks like 21 SFD units responded initially. Lots of red trucks, ladders, medic and aid units and assorted assistant chiefs, deputies, pio.

    • WSB April 17, 2024 (9:53 am)
      We just learned at the scene that the line was 2″, which explains the initial “major” designation.

  • helpermonkey April 17, 2024 (9:59 am)
    is that the 3rd gas leak this week? yikes. Call 811 before you dig! 

