FOLLOWUP: What remains to be done at newly renovated Don Armeni Boat Ramp

Thanks to Doug Eglington for the photos. Crews were back at Don Armeni Boat Ramp this week for more of the finishing touches on the dock-replacement project. The new docks are open for public use but Seattle Parks spokesperson Karen O’Connor tells us a few things remain to be done – installation of bollards to keep people from trying to drive onto the docks – “a nearby resident had informed the project manager of this was an issue” – and installation of “additional cleats (for vessel tie-up).” The project replaced deteriorating, weather-beaten docks and pilings. It was partly funded by grants and has been in the works for seven years; we first reported on the plan in early 2017.