FOLLOWUP: SDOT says construction starts soon on permanent ‘High Point Healthy Street’

When the city launched what were originally called “Stay Healthy Streets” four years ago, the first one announced in West Seattle was in High Point/Sunrise Heights. SDOT announced today that construction of its permanent features is about to begin:

First, SDOT’s reminder: “As announced earlier this year, 34th Ave SW will become a permanent Healthy Street and the other streets will return to neighborhood greenway (status).” So, for 34th (the stretch shown above in purple), the emailed update says:

We are excited to share an update for the High Point Healthy Street! We will start construction of the permanent installments for the High Point Healthy Street as soon as late April! We will install permanent signage with a concrete block base and newly painted curb space around it at each intersection along the Healthy Street. At intersections where neighbors requested planters, we will install the permanent signage with a planter sign base. SDOT crews will likely be on site soon to start preparing for work. You may see crews marking the pavement along the Healthy Street.

The project’s official page is here.

OTHER HEALTHY STREETS: SDOT says it’s still determining whether the Delridge/Highland Park Healthy Street will become permanent. And we’re checking on whether the construction schedule has been clarified for Alki Point since the reiteration four weeks ago that the design features announced last December will be built.