FOLLOWUP: Here’s the plan for Duwamish Alive! opening ceremonies and post-event talk on Saturday

Whether or not you’re volunteering for Duwamish Alive! this Saturday, you’re invited to the opening ceremonies and a post-event talk – we have new details from Sharon Leishman of the Duwamish Alive! Coalition:

This Saturday will find community volunteers working throughout our Duwamish River Watershed in South Seattle and Tukwila, removing debris from the river in kayaks, restoring salmon habitat, and even restoring a 10,000-year-old bog at Roxhill Park. Several of the 11 event locations which Duwamish Alive Coalition partners are hosting are sacred places of the Duwamish Tribe.

Special opening ceremonies will be held at həʔapus Village Park in Seattle with special guest speakers House Majority Leader and 34th District Rep. Joe Fitzgibbon and Wisdom Keeper Jacob Johns of the Akimel O’Otham and Hopi Tribes, who will be sharing the indigenous perspective on climate change. The public is welcome to attend the opening ceremonies at 10:00 and visit the informational tables. Volunteers will get started with their restoration activities at 10:30.

There are still a few volunteer spots open – for more information go to DuwamishAlive.org This is a family-friendly, free event to improve the health of our watershed and our communities.

Wisdom Keepers Jacob Johns and Jeff Ferguson (of the Spokane Tribe) will be giving a talk at the Duwamish Longhouse at 1:00 on Saturday, April 20th. This is an opportunity for adults and youth to learn more about an indigenous perspective on climate change and the urgency – combined with optimism – that guides indigenous efforts worldwide. The general public is welcome. This is a free event; register at bit.ly/WisdomKeepers4-20-24