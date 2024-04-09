FOLLOWUP: Dates set for West Seattle low-bridge closure – April 19 through April 28

(Low bridge, SDOT traffic camera)

When SDOT first sent the alert last Friday that a low-bridge closure was ahead, it was described as likely being for “about a week” during the window of April 19-28. Today, an update from SDOT – the bridge is expected to be closed to surface traffic for that entire 10-day window:

From Friday, April 19 through Sunday, April 28, the Spokane St Swing Bridge (low bridge) will temporarily be closed to people driving, walking and biking. This closure is necessary because the Seattle Department of Transportation crews have to move the control tower wires from the West Seattle Bridge (the high bridge) to a new underground conduit below the West Duwamish Waterway and replace the control system. These wires are connected to the hydraulic system that opens and closes the bridge. The West Seattle Bridge (high bridge) will remain open during the low bridge closure.

Travelers will need to detour to other routes. During the closure of the low bridge, here are options for reaching your destinations:

–Riding the bus: Buses provide a reliable option for travel across the Duwamish Waterway via the West Seattle Bridge (high bridge). They accommodate people walking, biking, and rolling, offering the fastest route without driving. Use King County Metro’s trip planner for route and schedule details.

–Riding the Water Taxi: The West Seattle Water Taxi offers direct service to downtown Seattle and operates seven days a week. Large vessels can accommodate up to 26 bikes.

–Driving/Carpooling on the West Seattle Bridge (high bridge): The West Seattle Bridge (high bridge) remains open for drivers with no vehicle access restrictions. Note that pedestrians and cyclists cannot use this bridge.

–Walking, biking, and rolling: For people who bike, walk or roll, there are several other routes to get around the closure. Check out the SDOT Bike Map to find available bike facilities. For people who walk or roll, we recommend utilizing public transit to reach your destination.

We are offering assistance to people impacted by the closure to use transit with a rewards code available through the TransitGo app. For detailed instructions on how to access this reward, go to this link.

For more detailed information about the closure and how to get around, visit SDOT Blog.