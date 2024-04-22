FOLLOWUP: Alki Point Healthy Street construction about to start, SDOT announces

(Constellation Park section of Alki Point Healthy Street, February)

When SDOT reiterated one month ago that it would build the permanent features of the Alki Point Healthy Street – both Beach Drive and Alki Avenue SW, west of 63rd SW to the point – the construction schedule was still pending.

(Rendering of design for Beach Drive north/west of 64th)

This morning, they’ve announced via email that work is imminent:

We are excited to share an update that last week crews marked the five new speed hump locations. As soon as this week, they will start construction of the permanent treatments for the Alki Point Healthy Street. This work will include: -Removing two speed humps and installing five new speed humps

-Marking for the new street layout, pavement markings, and sign locations Once the new speed humps have cured, crews will install: -A 10-foot-wide shared walking/rolling space

-Three ADA parking spaces

-Stop controls at intersecting streets

-Pavement markings, parking signs, and striping the public parking lot Unauthorized on-street parking located within 20 feet of intersections will be removed for new installation. Please visit the project webpage for more information on design elements.

SDOT originally announced those design elements last December, more than a year after saying the “Healthy Street” would be made permanent. It was originally designated a “Stay Healthy Street” in the early months of the pandemic, starting with the Beach Drive stretch – which had long been the source of resident complaints about driver gatherings – and quickly expanding to add the Alki Avenue stretch. More recently, the final parking-removal plans for the project sparked a new round of opposition, but the plan apparently is proceeding unmodified.