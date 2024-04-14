Ferry-dock project update @ Fauntleroy Community Association’s April meeting

A discussion of the Fauntleroy ferry-dock replacement project was among the toplines at this month’s Fauntleroy Community Association meeting, this past Tuesday night. FCA’s ferry-issues point person Frank Immel said Washington State Ferries has set the next Community Advisory Group meeting for May 15 (you can register for the link via the WSF website), and they’re expecting to hear long-awaited information about how using Good To Go! might affect traffic at the new dock. FCA members voiced concerns including how the proposed traffic light at the dock intersection might affect traffic controls further uphill. They also want WSF to provide newer, more specific data on where inbound ferry users are going after they leave the boats at Fauntleroy. It also was noted that WSF has a new leader – Steve Nevey succeeded Patty Rubstello last month.

The group also discussed the recent egg hunt FCA presented at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse – about 80 kids and 60 families participated. The hunt coordinated by Candace Blue said it was a big success and feedback included positive comments on the eggs being stuffed with non-vandy items.

The board meets most months on the second Tuesday, now at 6 pm, so next meeting will be May 14th; watch fauntleroy.net for updates in the meantime.