ECLIPSE: If the weather cooperates, here’s where to watch – safely – in West Seattle

Current forecast for midday Monday is mostly cloudy – but things can change, so here’s the place to be for guided viewing of the partial solar eclipse, if there’s a break in the clouds. Educator/expert skywatcher Alice Enevoldsen – who gave away eclipse-viewing glasses at her spring-equinox sunset event (photo at right) – will be at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor), in the grassy field near Olympic Hall on the south end of the campus. She’s planning to be there 10:35 am-12:25 pm Monday (April 8), with the maximum eclipse – 20% coverage – expected at 11:29 am. See the eclipse page on her Alice’s Astro Info website here. And wherever you’re looking from. remember, do it safely (Alice’s page explains how).