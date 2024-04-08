Eclipse-event update and more for your West Seattle Monday

First on the list from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

ECLIPSE EVENT UPDATE: Never one to give up hope, West Seattle’s expert skywatcher/educator Alice Enevoldsen says she’s still planning to be at the field on the south end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW) campus 10:35 am-12:25 pm in case there’s a break in the clouds allowing a glimpse of the solar eclipse (peaking here with 20% coverage at 11:29 am), but: “If there is a downpour, we may go inside a nearby classroom for a livestream and activities. Look for signage if you don’t see us in the field.”

Now the rest of the Monday list:

(‘Future plums,’ photographed by Gary Pro)

EXPANDED FAUNTLEROY YMCA HOURS: For a second week, the Fauntleroy YMCA (WSB sponsor) is soft-opening its newly expanded hours – 9 am to noon and 4 pm to 7 pm.

BABY STORY TIME: Bring wee ones up to 2 years old to Southwest Library (9010 35th SW), noon-12:30 pm, for story time!

CITY COUNCIL BRIEFING MEETING: 2 pm at City Hall, the weekly meeting in which councilmembers talk about their plans for the week ahead. Here’s the agenda. Watch live via Seattle Channel.

GET CRAFTY: 6-10 pm, Monday brings “Crafting and Creativity Night” at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW), info here.

D&D: Open D&D starts at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW), all welcome, first-time players too. $5.

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA! Three places to play tonight – 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander); 7 and 8 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at Three 9 Lounge (4505 39th SW); 7:30 pm with QuizFix at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

MEDITATION IN FAUNTLEROY: All welcome to join free weekly Zen sitting/meditation at the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

MEDITATION ON ALKI: The Alki Dharma Community welcomes you to Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds) for meditation. 7 pm.

MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: Live music with The Westside Trio, 8 pm at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW), 21+, no cover.

KARAOKE: 9 pm is the start time for Monday night karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW).

Have a West Seattle/White Center event to add to our calendar and/or Holiday Guide? Please send info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!