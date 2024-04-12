DUWAMISH ALIVE! Early planting at tribe’s Longhouse

Lots of planting happening this time of year, but this new planting in West Seattle is of special significance. These are camas plants, installed today in a new cedar planter outside the Duwamish Tribe Longhouse.

The Duwamish Tribe’s cultural preservation officer Nancy Sackman was joined by Sharon Leishman of the Duwamish Alive! Coalition for the planting. Camas has a cultural significance to the Duwamish people – with edible bulbs – and the planter will allow them to grow it in cleaner soil than they have access to on the Longhouse grounds.

The camas bulbs were sourced from Northwest Meadowscapes in Port Townsend; the planter, from Wabash Farms in east King County. Today’s planting was in advance of next Saturday’s Duwamish Alive! habitat-restoration volunteering; your help is needed that day, at multiple sites in the Duwamish River watershed – go here to sign up.