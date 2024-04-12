Does your nonprofit need $? West Seattle Garden Tour might be able to help!

(2023 Garden Tour reader photo, by Bill Schrier)

This year’s West Seattle Garden Tour is still more than two months away – on June 23 – but the WSGT is already looking ahead to next year in one important part of what they do – giving grants to other nonprofits. Here’s the announcement:

Each year, the West Seattle Garden tour, a 501(c)(3) organization, provides grants to other nonprofits for projects that fit our mission — to promote horticulture, education, and artistic endeavors within West Seattle and neighboring communities. We are now seeking grant applicants for 2025 and nonprofits with eligible projects are invited to apply. Our 2025 grant application form and guidelines are now available at westseattlegardentour.org/apply-for-a-grant. Completed applications are due by July 15, 2024. Grant amounts historically range from $2,000-$6,000, but larger and smaller grants have been awarded. Successful applicants will receive their funds in March 2025.

The list of this year’s grant recipients is here. You can buy a ticket for this year’s tour here.