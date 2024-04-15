CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUPS: Court appearances for carjacking, burglary suspects

Followups on two incidents on which we reported in the past three days:

CARJACKING ARRESTS: On Friday night, we reported on the arrest of two suspects in Burien after a pursuit and search that began after a carjacking in an alley near 35th/Roxbury. This afternoon the two suspects appeared in juvenile court; the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office argued that both should remain in detention, and the judge agreed. We have no further information about the suspects or the case yet; unlike adults’ first court appearances, police-report narratives are not made available after juveniles’ initial hearings, and while we requested information directly from SPD first thing this morning, we have not yet received it. Prosecutors’ deadline for filing charges in this case is Wednesday.

BURGLARY ARREST: On Saturday, we reported on the arrest of a man suspected of breaking into a house on Sylvan Way. He also appeared in court this afternoon, and after finding probable cause to hold him, a judge set bail at $50,000. According to the probable-cause document, the suspect is 53 years old. The document tells a slightly different story of what happened than what a neighbor initially reported: The resident told police he had left home and locked up at 7;45 pm Friday; he returned at 10:45 am Saturday and found an intruder in his home. He asked the intruder to leave and then noticed some items were missing; he called police, and they found the suspect right outside the house when they arrived. An initial check of records includes he has prior burglary arrests.