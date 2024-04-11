CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: What Fauntleroy Schoolhouse burglar stole from preschool

We have more information tonight about what the burglar who hit Fauntleroy Schoolhouse earlier this week did across the street on the Fauntleroy Church campus. According to a church representative, he didn’t break into that building, but “took items from the exterior of Hazelwood Preschool which were of low value and very strange.” The preschool is on the lower level of the church building, off the parking lot. The church representative says the items stolen from the preschool included these:

Outdoor mat

Acorn birdhouse

Rainbow whale windsock

Rainbow fish windsock

Wind Chimes and Windcatcher

Sign

Garden gnome He also took daffodils from the planting done by the students.

A security camera shows him leaving via Junction-bound RapidRide C Line – which stops in front of the schoolhouse (9100 block California SW) – after bringing the stolen items (including larger ones from the schoolhouse businesses) onto the bus via a stolen hand truvk. If you have any information about the burglary/theft, the SPD incident # is 24-095013.