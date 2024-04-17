CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Teenage suspects charged in West Seattle-to-Burien armed carjacking

The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office filed felony charges today against the two teenage boys arrested in a Burien ravine last Friday night after an armed carjacking in a West Seattle alley. They are 15 and 17, and both are charged as juveniles, so we are not publishing their names. Both suspects are charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree unlawful gun possession, and second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission (in reference to the Audi carjacked in West Seattle); the 15-year-old is also charged with possession of a stolen vehicle (in reference to the Hyundai, stolen in Federal Way, in which they arrived at the carjacking location). The charging documents say both had handguns, one with an extended magazine, as they approached the victims, a woman and man, demanding their phones and other items. Prosecutors say that officers found two guns – one in a backpack along the search trail, the other – a so-called “ghost gun” with an extended magazine and “auto-switch” – on the Hyundai’s floorboard. While searching the ravine, police also found other items described as resembling what the carjackers were seen wearing in security video that recorded the robbery in an alley near 35th/Roxbury – including black balaclavas and blue medical-style gloves. Both suspects remain in custody, and are scheduled for arraignment tomorrow afternoon. (Checking King County court records, the 15-year-old has one conviction, for fourth-degree assault, in a case from last fall that just ended with a guilty plea a month ago, while the 17-year-old does not appear to have a record.)