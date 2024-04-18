CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Teenage carjacking suspects arraigned

One day after the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office filed felony charges against the two teenage boys arrested in a Burien ravine after Friday’s armed carjacking in a West Seattle alley, both were arraigned this afternoon. The 15- and 17-year-old suspects both pleaded not guilty, and Judge Veronica Galvan agreed with prosecutors that both should remain in juvenile detention. The next hearing for the younger suspect is a week from today; the older suspect’s next hearing is May 7th. Both are charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree unlawful gun possession, and second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission (related to the Audi carjacked in West Seattle); the 15-year-old is also charged with possession of a stolen vehicle (related to the Hyundai in which they arrived at the carjacking location).