COUNTDOWN: 4 weeks until West Seattle 5K!

Four weeks from today, you can start your Sunday with a scenic run/walk along Alki during this year’s West Seattle 5K run/walk on Alki, May 19. This will be the 15th anniversary of the first West Seattle 5K, in 2009. If you’re not registered for this year yet, today’s a great day to do it – here’s where to go. The West Seattle 5K is coordinated by the West Seattle High School PTSA, and funds a variety of programs. If you can’t get out on the course on May 19, you can still donate. Find out how and see the race-day schedule on the registration page. (WSB is the WS5K media sponsor again this year.)