COUNTDOWN: 3 weeks until West Seattle recycling, shredding events

Three weeks to go until your next opportunities for free drive-up/ride-up recycling and shredding – this time in two separate events, Saturday, April 27, and Sunday, April 28.

FREE RECYCLING: That’s the list of what Fauntleroy Church‘s next Recycle Roundup will and won’t take, 9 am-3 pm April 27 in the church lot. (You can also see it here in PDF.) Just drive up or ride/walk up and Recycle Roundup partner 1 Green Planet will take your item(s). The lot is at 9140 California SW.

FREE SHREDDING: The next day, 9 am-noon April 28, John L. Scott Real Estate Westwood (WSB sponsor) offers free shredding, while accepting food/money donations for the White Center Food Bank. Look for the canopy and truck that morning in the northwest lot at Westwood Village (west of the former Bed Bath and Beyond, north of the future Daiso).