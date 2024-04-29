COUNTDOWN: 12 days until West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2024 on May 11

We’re in the throes of mapmaking for this year’s West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day, with a record number of sales registered – more than 520! A couple notes:

-If you have just a few things to sell and nowhere to sell them, there are two registered WSCGSD sites to check with about space – Hotwire Coffee and West Seattle Eagles

-If your nonprofit is interested in post-Garage Sale Day donations of particular kinds of items, please let us know ASAP so we can include it on that particular page of our WSCGSD site

-As previously noted, the map and printable guide to all 520+ sales will be available this Saturday – one week before WSCGSD – look for the link here on WSB and at westseattlegaragesale.com

Official WSCGSD hours on Saturday, May 11, are 9 am to 3 pm, but some sellers will start earlier and/or end later, while at least 10 are adding extra days – all that info will be in their listings, on the map and in the guide. More updates ahead!