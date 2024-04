(Low bridge, SDOT traffic camera)

Thanks to Lorrie for the tip via a comment. SDOT has updated its plan for closing the West Seattle low bridge to enable its control-and-communications upgrade work. Now the closure is scheduled to start at 6 am Saturday (April 20) and end by 5 am Monday, April 29. SDOT explains, “The closure was originally scheduled to begin on April 19, but we realized we could accomplish the work planned that day without closing the bridge until April 20.”