BIZNOTE: Return of Pegasus Pizza

Thanks for the tips. What’s going into the former Pizzeria Credo space at 4520 California SW has finally been revealed, with the new awning signage shown above: Pegasus Pizza. The owners are the same as the Pegasus Pizza that closed on Alki more than a year ago, according to the liquor-license application for this space (filed under the business name “Flying Horse”). Court files say the case related to the Alki closure was closed this past February with “full satisfaction of (the) judgment.”