West Seattle, Washington

10 Wednesday

54℉

BIZNOTE: Return of Pegasus Pizza

April 10, 2024 5:28 pm
|      6 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle businesses | West Seattle news | West Seattle restaurants

Thanks for the tips. What’s going into the former Pizzeria Credo space at 4520 California SW has finally been revealed, with the new awning signage shown above: Pegasus Pizza. The owners are the same as the Pegasus Pizza that closed on Alki more than a year ago, according to the liquor-license application for this space (filed under the business name “Flying Horse”). Court files say the case related to the Alki closure was closed this past February with “full satisfaction of (the) judgment.”

Share This

6 Replies to "BIZNOTE: Return of Pegasus Pizza"

  • Me April 10, 2024 (5:37 pm)
    Reply

    I hope the Toms Piazza comes back….

  • Pizza lover April 10, 2024 (5:38 pm)
    Reply

    I’m glad to see that space filled again. In my opinion, Credo was better than Pegasus.

  • Pizza fan April 10, 2024 (5:50 pm)
    Reply

    Glad to see their back!!  Hope they can manage to pay their employees and rent this time around… 

  • IBeleiveInCredo April 10, 2024 (5:56 pm)
    Reply

    Hurumph. The only thing West Seattle needs less than another pizza joint is to relpace one of the best ones in town with something sub par. Lets find a new place to reopen Credo!

  • Anne April 10, 2024 (6:05 pm)
    Reply

    Rent for space can’t be cheap – they must have plenty of money -at least enough to rent & pay their employees.

  • Will April 10, 2024 (6:23 pm)
    Reply

    Well that’s disappointing.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.