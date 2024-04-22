BASEBALL: Chief Sealth IHS Senior Night tonight after ‘Best in the West’ win vs. WSHS

(Photos courtesy CSIHS Athletics)

Tonight is Senior Night for Chief Sealth International High School‘s baseball team, playing Cleveland at 7 pm at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle). The players in the photo above are seniors Noah Tewolde, Gavin Brown, and Isaac Martinez, and as CSIHS athletic director Ernest Policarpio recounts below, the team scored this year’s “Best in the West” crosstown-rivalry win over West Seattle High School on Friday night:

Both teams were strong on the mound on Friday, but Chief Sealth defeated West Seattle Varsity Wildcats 2-1.

Isaac Martinez started on the bump for Chief Sealth. The starting pitcher gave up four hits and one run over five innings, striking out six and walking five. Nevin Pivar threw two innings of no-run ball for Chief Sealth in reliefl he gave up three hits, walking two.

Miles Chandler led things off on the hill for West Seattle, He gave up four hits and two runs over six innings, striking out 10 and walking three.

Chief Sealth got on the board in the first inning after Teo Perala singled, scoring one run. Clay Pecore singled, which helped West Seattle tie the game at one in the top of the second.

Chief Sealth didn’t take the lead until later in the game. The game was tied at one in the bottom of the sixth when Miles Chandler induced Marko Woefle to hit into a fielder’s choice, but one run scored.

Teo Perala and Marko Woefle each drove in one run for Chief Sealth Brady Murphy went 2-for-2 at the plate to lead Chief Sealth.

West Seattle’s Matthew Hazlegrove made the most of his chances at the plate; he led the team with three hits in four at bats. Clay Pecore went 2-for-3 at the plate as the infielder led the team with one run batted in.