40+ places to see art on one night: First West Seattle Art Walk of spring!

Tomorrow night (Thursday, April 11), you can wander the peninsula, enjoying art and food/drink specials, during the first West Seattle Art Walk of spring 2024! Here’s the list of 40+ spring venues:

The Art Walk’s “official” hours are 5 pm to 8 pm, but artist receptions may start/end at different types, depending on what the venue decides, so browse the April previews here to see who you’ll find, where, and when. Spotlights include:

*West Seattle Realty (2715 California SW; WSB sponsor) hosting artist Autumn Tranquilino 5-9 pm.

*Rush Hour (4517 California SW) hosting artist David Amaya 5-8 pm.

*ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor) hosting artist David Coffey 5:30-7 pm.

*Canna West Seattle (5435 California SW; WSB sponsor) with artist Sarah Hie in the house and selling prints 5-8 pm. (21+ only)

*Jet City Labs (4547 California SW) hosts multiple artists/vendors during its Jet City Cauldron pop-up shop, 5-9 pm on Art Walk night.

Those are just a few! The second Thursday of every month is a chance to explore local businesses as well as to meet local artists, so set aside some time to enjoy the evening.

