15 notes for your West Seattle Friday, including free Honk! Future concert, low-low tide, more

(The Gatewood tulip festival continues! WSB photo)

Mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

FAUNTLEROY YMCA HOURS: Open until noon to conclude the second transitional week of new hours at the Fauntleroy YMCA (WSB sponsor).

BEACH VOLLEYBALL: First of two days for the UW’s second and final Alki Beach tournament of the season – play started at 10 am; see the schedule here.

STAY & PLAY INDOOR GYM: Free drop-in play, 10-11:30 am at Arbor Heights Community Church (4113 SW 102nd).

SSC GARDEN CENTER: Plants await you at the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus, 10 am-3 pm.

LIBRARY CLOSURE: The Seattle Public Library‘s just-announced closure days start today; the West Seattle (Admiral) branch will not be open, but it’s regular hours today for our area’s other libraries.

LOW-LOW TIDE: Beachwalking alert – the tide is out to -2.0 feet at 2:19 pm today.

VISCON CELLARS: Tasting room/wine bar open tonight for wine by the glass or bottle – 5-9 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

FREE CONCERT WRAPS UP HONK! FUTURE CAMP: 7 pm at Chief Sealth International High School‘s auditorium (2600 SW Thistle), three groups take the stage! From our calendar listing:

Please join us Friday April 12th at 7 pm for a free concert celebrating the close of our 1st Honk Future Street Band Camp. Honk! Future is a Honk!- style street band composed of 5th through 12th grade students, formed during a five-day spring break camp sponsored by Honk! Fest West and the Seattle All-City Band. The concert, made possible by support from Friends of All-City Band and the Music Performance Trust Fund will feature performances by Honk! Future, Soul Jambalaya, and Super-Krewe.

No charge for admission.

KENYON HALL CABARET: Monthly all-ages drag show at 7 pm – info and tickets here. (7904 35th SW)

SHOWCASE AT THE SPOT: Fridays are Live Artist Showcase nights at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), 7-10 pm.

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: 7 pm doors, 8 pm show for Shaker Bloomheart, Some F—ing Vegan, Ruby Vision. $10 cover, 21+. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

SECOND WEEKEND FOR ‘ENGLISH’: The new play continues at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7:30 pm. Ticket link – just a few available for tonight as of early this morning – is in our calendar listing.

DJ NIGHT AT REVELRY ROOM: Music 9 pm-1 am on Fridays! Tonight: DJ Lady Coco. (4547 California SW)

MAKE IT LOUD! Skate to live music at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW), 9 pm-midnight, this week featuring Atomic Pines, LipStitch, Eep Oop. $18 cover + $5 skate rental

LATE-NIGHT SINGING: 10 pm karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW).

Something to add to our calendar? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!