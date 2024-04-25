West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: 1,300 customers lose electricity in West Seattle power outage

April 25, 2024 10:02 am
 |   Utilities | West Seattle news

10:02 AM: Thanks for the tips. There’s a power outage in eastern West Seattle – 1,300 customers as shown on the Seattle City Light outage map. Updates to come.

10:35 AM: No info yet on the cause. If you’re in the outage zone and see City Light crews, let us know!

10:50 AM: Highland Park Elementary is out of power, according to email we’ve just received. Louisa Boren STEM K-8 also appears to be in the outage zone but we haven’t heard from anyone there, so we’re checking with the district. (Added: Commenters confirm STEM affected too.)

11:23 AM: City Light map shows the outage resolved. We’re inquiring as to what/where caused it.

12 Replies to "UPDATE: 1,300 customers lose electricity in West Seattle power outage"

  • Sage K. April 25, 2024 (10:06 am)
    No idea of the cause, but the power went off and on 3 times in a row and each time it went off there was a boom sound. Thinking the transformers got overloaded trying to keep the power on.Wondering if this is effecting the school and if so, how they handle it.

    • WSB April 25, 2024 (10:16 am)
      Looks like Boren STEM K-8 might be out. Generally unless there is a life-safety risk of some type, schools just power on through, so to speak – luckily the weather’s not too cold, for example.

  • sam-c April 25, 2024 (10:12 am)
    Yep, our power blinked in N Delridge, but stayed on    

  • Husky April 25, 2024 (10:14 am)
    I didn’t get to finish making my breakfast :(

  • Alkibean April 25, 2024 (10:36 am)
    Affected our xfinity internet in South Alki. 

  • Harvey HP April 25, 2024 (10:47 am)
    I’ve heard from a teacher at STEM that power is indeed out there.I’m also an xfinity customer and they said service should be restored by 1 for what that’s worth (Highland Park).

  • westseattlebob April 25, 2024 (10:47 am)
    Highland Park Elementary is also without power right now. We just received notice from SPS

  • BUDDSMOM April 25, 2024 (10:49 am)
    Blinked hard twice in the Junction.

  • Ross April 25, 2024 (10:54 am)
    if you work from home and need a place to work, remember that West Seattle Coworking has day passes available .206.751.6566 

  • STEM Mom April 25, 2024 (11:00 am)
    Power is out at STEM

  • DBurns April 25, 2024 (11:02 am)
    I heard the booms as well, right before the power flickered and went out. City Light site says trees? 

