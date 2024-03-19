You’re looped in with Loop the ‘Lupe early-signup pricing – but just for a few more days

Even with spring officially arriving tonight, June might seem far off. Think twice before you let that perception prevent you from registering early for this year’s Loop the ‘Lupe obstacle-course 5K (or one of its companion events) – you only have until this Friday to get the early discount. Loop the ‘Lupe is set to unfold over two-plus hours on Saturday, June 8 – starting with the obstacle-course 5K’s Elite Wave at 11 am, continuing with the Family Wave, then the 5K Fun Run, the Senior Saunter, and concluding at 1 pm with the Youth Dash. It’s all one big party on Walt Hundley Playfield, with music, food, and a beer/cider garden, too, Loop the ‘Lupe raises money for Our Lady of Guadalupe‘s social-outreach work. You can register at the lowest prices by going here right now! (WSB is Loop the ‘Lupe’s media sponsor.)