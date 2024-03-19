West Seattle, Washington

You’re looped in with Loop the ‘Lupe early-signup pricing – but just for a few more days

March 19, 2024 9:00 am
Even with spring officially arriving tonight, June might seem far off. Think twice before you let that perception prevent you from registering early for this year’s Loop the ‘Lupe obstacle-course 5K (or one of its companion events) – you only have until this Friday to get the early discount. Loop the ‘Lupe is set to unfold over two-plus hours on Saturday, June 8 – starting with the obstacle-course 5K’s Elite Wave at 11 am, continuing with the Family Wave, then the 5K Fun Run, the Senior Saunter, and concluding at 1 pm with the Youth Dash. It’s all one big party on Walt Hundley Playfield, with music, food, and a beer/cider garden, too, Loop the ‘Lupe raises money for Our Lady of Guadalupe‘s social-outreach work. You can register at the lowest prices by going here right now! (WSB is Loop the ‘Lupe’s media sponsor.)

