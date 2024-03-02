YOU CAN HELP: Mutual-aid food pantry in West Seattle seeking support

We talk a lot about the major nonprofits helping feed and clothe people in our area, but there are myriad smaller efforts too. One of them is seeking support to keep going – here’s the request we were asked to share with you:

Covid-19 Mutual Aid – Seattle, South King County/Eastside Mutual Aid, and Super Familia have been hosting a mutual-aid food pantry every month for the past 3 years! We are a youth-led, immigrant-led group that supports 150 families each month with fresh produce – from local BIPOC farmers – and hygiene products. We have been distributing food for the past three years, and we are now in need of more support for this project to continue. We are looking for folks who can help us raise funds to buy produce from BIPOC farmers and volunteers who are able to commit to purchasing and dropping off grocery items each month at our location in West Seattle. Please fill out this interest form if you are able to work with us, and we will be in contact. Thank you so much!