WHALES: Back in Elliott Bay and other nearby waters

10:04 AM: Transient killer whales are in Elliott Bay again on this rainy morning – off Duwamish Head, Kersti Muul reports. Let us know if you see them.
11:16 AM: See comments for updates!
Group member Robin reports Ferry has stopped for the orcas – moving west, north of ferry lanes, as viewed from anchor Park 1015
Another group southbound from Alki Point 1020
Water taxi cruised through WAY too fast, pretty much directly through the pod. For all the critiques leveled at whale watching tours, a convo needs to be held about that stuff.
There are ways to report this, you could start with the coastguard. Usually the WT is super considerate so maybe they weren’t aware, which would be odd.
Update from Jeff Hogan at me kwa mooks, whales are east side of channel – Southbound approaching restoration point, Bainbridge 1110
