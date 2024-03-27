West Seattle, Washington

27 Wednesday

47℉

WHALES: Back in Elliott Bay and other nearby waters

March 27, 2024 10:04 am
|      5 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | Whales

10:04 AM: Transient killer whales are in Elliott Bay again on this rainy morning – off Duwamish Head, Kersti Muul reports. Let us know if you see them.

11:16 AM: See comments for updates!

  • Kersti Muul March 27, 2024 (10:21 am)
    Group member Robin  reports Ferry has stopped for the orcas –  moving west, north of ferry lanes, as viewed from anchor Park 1015

  • Kersti Muul March 27, 2024 (10:23 am)
    Another group southbound from Alki Point 1020

  • WS Resident March 27, 2024 (10:59 am)
    Water taxi cruised through WAY too fast, pretty much directly through the pod. For all the critiques leveled at whale watching tours, a convo needs to be held about that stuff.

    • Tina March 27, 2024 (11:11 am)
      There are ways to report this, you could start with the coastguard. Usually the WT is super considerate so maybe they weren’t aware, which would be odd.

  • Kersti Muul March 27, 2024 (11:11 am)
    Update from Jeff Hogan at me kwa mooks, whales are east side of channel – Southbound approaching restoration point, Bainbridge 1110

