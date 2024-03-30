WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: Hunting eggs at Lincoln Park

(Photos by Jason Grotelueschen)

As we’ve been previewing, this is the biggest day on the calendar for egg hunts – and perhaps the biggest every year is the one sponsored by Eastridge Church in Lincoln Park‘s south meadow. It drew a crowd as usual:

Along with the eggs, the church brought inflatables, for post-hunt bouncing:

Pics to come later from the High Point Community Center egg hunt. And there’s still one hunt to go on today’s calendar – at Ounces, 3 pm, 3809 Delridge Way SW. Tomorrow, as featured on our list, several local churches offer egg hunts adjacent to their Easter Sunday services, too.