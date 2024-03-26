West Seattle Water Taxi’s spring/summer plan, including which late nights it’ll run and which it won’t

Metro has finalized the West Seattle Water Taxi‘s plan for this spring/summer:

-Friday/Saturday late-night service resumes April 19 and continues through October 11 (last run from downtown will be 10:45 pm)

-No service the weekend of April 13-14, to get ready for the season

-‘No late-night sailings Sundays through Thursdays, including after-evening events at Lumen Field or T-Mobile Park’

Also coming up this summer, midday Water Taxi service for Vashon – which previously only had service during am and pm commutes – will be added starting July 1st, with funding from the state. That schedule won’t be finalized until June, but you can see the West Seattle summer schedule by going here.