WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 14 things to do!

GIRL SCOUT COOKIES: Final day for cookie booths at various locations. Search here for your nearest locations.

MINI-POLAR PLUNGE: 9 am every Sunday, you’re welcome to join a group plunge into Puget Sound off Alki – meet at Statue of Liberty Plaza (61st/Alki).

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, the market is open as usual on California SW between SW Alaska and SW Oregon, offering late-winter vegetables and fruit, plus cheese, fish, meat, baked goods, condiments, fresh-cooked food, beverages (from cider to kombucha to beer/wine), nuts, candy, more! Here’s today’s vendor list.

SMALL BIZ POP-UP MARKET: While you’re in The Junction, go into Jet City Labs (4547 California SW) to browse vendors, enjoy music, more, 10 am-2 pm.

DONATION DRIVE: Men’s work clothes are especially needed in this month’s donation drive at Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds), 11 am-3 pm – drop off your donation(s) at the courtyard.

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Need to borrow something for a home project? Visit the WSTL 11 am-4 pm. (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center)

JOB FAIR: 11 am-3 pm at Steve Cox Memorial Park (1321 SW 102) in White Center, the DubSea Fish Sticks baseball team welcomes candidates for a variety of jobs.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Meet at a later-than-usual time, 11 am at rotating locations – today it’s Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW).

‘HIGHLAND PARK PUB’: Speaking of HPCS, it’s transforming into Highland Park Pub for St. Patrick’s Day, noon-4 pm – green beer, baked-potato bar, more!

MORE ST. PATRICK’S DAY FUN: Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW) is hosting a St. Patrick’s Day party (noon-7 pm) and scavenger hunt (noon-1:30 pm) today.

ART EXHIBITION: Third weekend for Lucha Libre-themed show at South Delridge’s Nepantla Cultural Arts Gallery (9414 Delridge Way SW). Open today noon-6 pm.

MAGICAL STRINGS: St. Patrick’s Day concert at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW), 3 pm – check to see if they still have tickets.

BENEFIT DINNER FOR JUSTIN CLINE’S FAMILY: As previewed here, Itto’s restaurateur Khalid Agour is hosting a dinner at the West Seattle Eagles (4426 California SW), 5-7:30 pm, to raise money for the family of Justin Cline, the Full Tilt Ice Cream co-founder who died two weeks ago at age 49. All welcome, all ages, $30 (cash only) donation for dinner; fundraising auction, too.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: See and hear the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8-10 pm.

