WEST SEATTLE MUSIC: New single from Aurora Ave.

New music out today from local band Aurora Ave., which describes itself as “an 8-piece band from West Seattle that has honed an Indie-Pop, Jazz, and J-Pop sound into something uniquely our own.” They’ve been together for three years now (when we first mentioned the band, more than half the members were WSHS students), and have a new lead singer, just in time for their new single, explained this way:

The band’s new song Pearl is inspired by the challenges of finding your way in young life, and feeling the weight of the world on your shoulders. The song has existed in concept for over 3 years, and a very different version of the track was slated but eventually scrapped from the group’s self-titled debut album in 2021. Now, over 3 years later, the track has evolved into one of the group’s favorite songs.

Pearl is tied together by an incredible vocal performance by the band’s newest member, lead singer Samara Reign. Samara brings a soulful, angelic quality to the band’s brass-heavy rhythms.

You can stream or buy “Pearl” by going to one of the links you’ll find here. If you’d like to see Aurora Ave. perform, mark your calendar for Northwest Folklife on May 24 – and more to come.