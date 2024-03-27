West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Thieves steal mail after breaking into USPS truck

March 27, 2024 9:06 pm
TC reports seeing mail theft happen just before 4 pm today:

Two men smashed the window on the mail truck parked on my block and drove away with a tray of mail. The men were white but I couldn’t say how old they are or anything like that. Both wore face masks and hoodies pulled up. I got a picture of their SUV and submitted a police report online, and I talked with the postal worker and helped clean up the glass.

We’re at 47th and Andover. The mail carrier told me that there’s a shortage of mail trucks because so many are out of commission, waiting on window replacements.

3 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Thieves steal mail after breaking into USPS truck"

  • ACG March 27, 2024 (9:11 pm)
    Is there any more specific information (besides the location of the event) that might indicate which streets/households might be affected by this mail theft?

  • Molly March 27, 2024 (9:28 pm)
    Oh please don’t tell me this was Al’s route!!

  • 1994 March 27, 2024 (9:32 pm)
    Thanks to TC for being observant and reporting to the police! Everyone keep an eye out for those people amongst us up to no good. Stealing is not a survival strategy. The social safety net is there for those in need.

