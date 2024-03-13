West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Store burglary at Jefferson Square

March 13, 2024 2:22 am
Just before 1 am, a 911 caller reported that someone broke into the AT&T store at Jefferson Square by throwing a brick through the glass. Police arrived and confirmed the break-in. The burglar was described over the air as white, male, and wearing a red coat, last seen walking away carrying bags, apparently containing stolen items. No arrest reported so far; police called in SFD to board up the door. If you have any information, the police incident number for reference is 24-069059.

